Kforce Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Kforce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

KFRC traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.33. 9,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $919.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KFRC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $108,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $228,406.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,539 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,492 shares of company stock worth $3,652,939. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

