KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Whirlpool in a report released on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

WHR opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.79. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,408,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

