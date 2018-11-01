Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($182.56) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.91 ($147.57).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €8.26 ($9.60) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.32 ($101.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €90.59 ($105.34) and a one year high of €175.75 ($204.36).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

