KEMET (KEM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.75. KEMET shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 149206 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of KEMET in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KEMET has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

In related news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $61,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $398,852. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in KEMET by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in KEMET by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in KEMET by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 3.84.

KEMET Company Profile (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

