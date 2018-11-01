Kellogg (K) Shares Down 8.9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $65.48. 7,929,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 2,551,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $14,292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,655 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,574 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

