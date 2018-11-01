Kellogg (K) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $16,041,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock worth $45,829,574. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

