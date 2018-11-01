Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts Give Mercury General (MCY) a $69.00 Price Target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 price objective on Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of MCY opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.06 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 152.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercury General by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mercury General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

