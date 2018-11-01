Keane Group (FRAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keane Group updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

FRAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 131,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Keane Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.54.

FRAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keane Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keane Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

