KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Short Interest Update

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,916,495 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the September 28th total of 918,703 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,460 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO James P. Hallett sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $9,316,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,354. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 29,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.