KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation operate businesses in the paper, packaging, forest products and related industries. KapStone is a leading North American producer of unbleached Kraft paper and corrugated packaging products. KapStone’s paper mills produce a wide spectrum of kraft and recycled products ranging from containerboard, including liner and medium, to kraft papers, saturating kraft and folding carton board. The mill’s product portfolio contains several branded products including Kraftpak, DuraSorb, TEA-Kraft and FibreShield as well as a focus on extensible kraft paper grades and on high-performance, lightweight linerboard. KapStone’s corrugated packaging business offers an array of fully equipped corrugator Box Plants, Sheet Plants and Sheet Feeders providing industrial and retail corrugated packaging solutions for any customer, regardless of size or demands. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,326. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.28.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $893.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 28.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

