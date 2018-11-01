Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 5,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 554,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.99.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, insider Xiaoming Hu purchased 37,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $146,472.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 147,422 shares of company stock worth $605,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

