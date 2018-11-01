Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Receives $28.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp purchased 2,424,242 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Grunberg purchased 606,060 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.79. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.12.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

