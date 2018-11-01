Julia Wilson Purchases 17 Shares of 3i Group plc (III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 17 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £145.18 ($189.70).

LON:III opened at GBX 878.20 ($11.48) on Thursday. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.74).

III has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

