Judith Newman Sells 2,500 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,335 shares in the company, valued at $686,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Judith Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Judith Newman sold 18,517 shares of Scholastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $769,196.18.

On Friday, August 17th, Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of Scholastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,163,991.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Scholastic by 16,250.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $210,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 138.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

