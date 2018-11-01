JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Price Target to GBX 290

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BT.A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 261.10 ($3.41) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Alison Wilcox acquired 53,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £119,276.16 ($155,855.43).

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company is engaged in selling fixed-voice services, broadband, mobile and television products and services, as well as managed networked information technology (IT) solutions and cyber security protection. Its segments include Consumer, which provides fixed-voice, broadband, TV and mobile services; EE, which is a mobile network operator in the United Kingdom and provides mobile and fixed communications services to consumers; Business and Public Sector, which provides communications and IT services to businesses and the public sector in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) ;Global Services, which provides managed networked IT services to corporate customers; Wholesale and Ventures, which provides fixed and mobile services to communications providers (CPs); and Openreach, which provides copper and fiber connections between its exchanges and homes and businesses.

