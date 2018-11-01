JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,962.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $354.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

