JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Concho Resources (CXO) a $188.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 target price on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NYSE:CXO opened at $139.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 0.95. Concho Resources has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.39 per share, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,790,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $662,804,000 after purchasing an additional 668,035 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,956,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $260,990,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,873,000 after purchasing an additional 258,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

