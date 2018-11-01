Jones Energy (JONE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($6.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.15%.

JONE stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,216. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Jones Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $696.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Jones Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jones Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Jones Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas.

