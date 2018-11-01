Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $9.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Methanex from C$43.68 to C$44.64 and gave the company a “c$91.36” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$85.25 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$62.30 and a 1 year high of C$107.07.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.13, for a total value of C$1,068,430.00. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.17, for a total value of C$83,064.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,833 shares of company stock worth $3,807,378.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

