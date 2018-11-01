Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Euronav NV’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

EURN opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Euronav had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 935,077 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

