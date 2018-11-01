Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CNX Resources Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.65 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,345,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

