Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.56 ($41.34).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

AMS MT traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, reaching €26.65 ($30.99). 5,510,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.