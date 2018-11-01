Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.