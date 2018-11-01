Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apollo Investment Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Apollo Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. 126,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,071. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

