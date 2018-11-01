Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give EQT (EQT) a $39.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.77.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,280 shares of company stock worth $811,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,965,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,326,000 after acquiring an additional 175,492 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in EQT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $713,439,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,367,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after buying an additional 336,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,929,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,008,000 after buying an additional 224,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.