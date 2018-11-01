Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Constellium NV (CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Constellium in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellium’s FY2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.94. Constellium has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

