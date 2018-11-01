Jason Philip Dinapoli Purchases 10,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $146,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,415. The company has a market capitalization of $635.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

