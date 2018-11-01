Jan Willem Sodderland Purchases 200 Shares of Core Laboratories (CLB) Stock

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Director Jan Willem Sodderland acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,848 shares in the company, valued at $415,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

