James J. Filler Buys 278 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.34 per share, with a total value of $21,778.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,190 shares in the company, valued at $50,230,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

CNBKA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 107,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

