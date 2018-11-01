James Investment Research Inc. Takes $2.18 Million Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pattern Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 986,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 101,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.26. Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 889.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEGI shares. Bank of America lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

