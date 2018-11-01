James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,945,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,364,000 after buying an additional 119,386 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $261.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $248.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $207.80 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,384.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,568 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,177. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

