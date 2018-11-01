James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 218,080 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 725.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,370,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,536 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,169 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,929,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 2.57.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 110,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $1,057,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 13,340 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $129,931.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,400.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 852,052 shares of company stock worth $8,287,258. 5.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

