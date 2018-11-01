James Investment Research Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Stock

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $56.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.08. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.16 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

