James Defranco Buys 5,000 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH) Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,248,529 shares in the company, valued at $36,194,855.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 29th, James Defranco purchased 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $174,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, James Defranco purchased 15,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $494,700.00.

On Monday, October 15th, James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00.

On Friday, October 5th, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00.

On Monday, October 8th, James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.54 per share, with a total value of $345,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00.

On Monday, September 10th, James Defranco purchased 5,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DISH Network Corp has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $52.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

