James C. Webster Sells 5,225 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $217,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,771.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 599,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 251,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,352,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,743,000 after purchasing an additional 200,893 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,249,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 442,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,074 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

