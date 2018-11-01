ITV (ITV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 188.71 ($2.47).

LON:ITV traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 154.15 ($2.01). 19,135,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,281.39 ($5,594.39).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

