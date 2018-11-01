iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of IAK stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

