ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (FLOT) is Steinberg Global Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management reduced its holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF makes up 1.8% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,531,000. Leonetti & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 191,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1105 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

