ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,073 shares during the period. ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.94 on Thursday. ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

