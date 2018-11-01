iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) is Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 199.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $121.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.4899 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

