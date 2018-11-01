iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,686 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the September 28th total of 600,847 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,592,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IWD opened at $120.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $116.03 and a one year high of $131.56.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.7896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.