iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Position Trimmed by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

