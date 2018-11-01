iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,191,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,057,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 82,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 763,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,445,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 664,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 61,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,090. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $121.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.