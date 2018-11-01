iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,046 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the September 28th total of 5,531,229 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,429,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $11.67 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,031,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 632,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,774.5% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $120,000.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

