iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,701,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,330,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $78.05 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2873 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

