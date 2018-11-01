iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,901,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 55,409 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $98.61 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.7865 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

