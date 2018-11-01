Iradimed (IRMD) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $30-30.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.23 million.Iradimed also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,960. The company has a market cap of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.31 and a beta of 1.46. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $687,929.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,531.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,507,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,967.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,485. Corporate insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iradimed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Iradimed worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

