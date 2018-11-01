IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Receives $217.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $8.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.51. 9,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,405. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.64. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

