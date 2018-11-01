IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster Sells 200 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $18,496.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,301.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IPGP opened at $136.64 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

