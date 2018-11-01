IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster Sells 200 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $18,496.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,301.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of IPGP opened at $136.64 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
