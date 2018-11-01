Ion Geophysical (IO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%.

Shares of IO stock traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.57. Ion Geophysical has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,635.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ion Geophysical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Ion Geophysical worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

